Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Despite suffering a 30-22 Betfred Championship defeat against joint-leaders Bradford Bulls at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster RLFC can take plenty of positives from a game in which the result was in doubt until the final try on the hooter.

“It was disappointing to concede that last-minute try because the result makes it look easier for Bradford than it actually was,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“It was a game we could have won and the lads are gutted (in the dressing room). Had we controlled the end of our sets better I think we could have got the result we wanted.

“We were leading going into the last six minutes or so and we didn’t need to chase the game deep in their half. That is something that we’ve got to learn from the game going forward because the top sides punish you if you don’t get that right.

“We again showed that we aren’t far off the top sides and we keep talking about that in training. But there are periods in games where we have to be better and we know that.

“Our discipline was good throughout the game but we gave a couple of penalties away after they had gone ahead late on which not only kept them on attack in our 20 but also robbed us of a possible last set to try and win the game.

“Bradford are a very good side and their completion rate was 89 per cent which meant that they didn’t give us anything. Ours wasn’t bad at just under 80 per cent in what was a great game which I’m sure that both sets of fans enjoyed.

“We spoke about the fact that they regularly get off to a fast start – they’ve done that against most teams – but sometimes there is a drop off and we talked about trying to capitalise if that happened.

“After going 10-0 down early on, we got ourselves back on level terms by the interval with a couple of great tries.

“We hadn’t had a lot of good-ball (attacking) opportunities and when we did we had a tendency to over play a little bit at times and we didn’t subject them to a period of pressure on their line enough.

“Having said that, we got our noses in front on a couple of occasions in the second half and scored another couple of tries, including a long-range one from winger Edene Gebbie, who is attracting interest from bigger clubs.

“He’s been great for us and he’s proving a real crowd favourite,” said Horne, again impressed by his second-row pairing.

With the club having no game this weekend, Horne will give his charges time to get over any knocks they are carrying this week prior to starting to prepare for the visit to Batley on Sunday week.