Dons must ‘play with intensity from minute one’ against Bradford Bulls

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne

Doncaster RLFC will be hoping to take second-placed Bradford Bulls by the horns in Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium (3pm).

The game against the high-flying West Yorkshire side, who have won eight of their ten games and are level on points with leaders Toulouse, is the Dons’ last home fixture before a run of five away fixtures.

“It’s going to be a tough few weeks for us with some big games coming up starting with Bradford,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“They beat us at the start of the season in the Challenge Cup on a very heavy pitch at Odsal Stadium. Hopefully, the conditions will be a lot better on Sunday and we get a fast-flowing game in front of what will hopefully be a decent crowd.

“Bradford is going to be a tough game. They are a great team and have quality throughout the side. But we’ve beaten Toulouse and Halifax, both currently in the top three, in recent weeks and we’ll be ready for them.

“But it’s one of those games where if we don’t turn up, and aren’t at our best, then we won’t get the result. So that is the challenge for our boys.

“We finished well against London at the weekend but we’ve got to try and play with that intensity from minute one. I felt we were a bit flat earlier. We knocked out our sets without hurting them.

“We probably need to move the ball a little bit more against Bradford, finish our sets well and then back that up with some strong defence.”

Two men, in particular, who the Dons will need to keep an eye on are half-backs Joe Keyes and Jordan Lilley. Ex-Halifax man Keyes has posed Horne’s side problems since their return to the Championship.

Fortunately for Horne, he has been happier with his own half-back pairing of Connor Robinson and Watson Boas in recent games.

“I think they are doing a great job at the moment,” said the former GB half-back. “We asked them to challenge their middles because they are the boys doing all the work. I thought they were aggressive as a combination and we’ve decided to stay with them and work with them.

“We’ve also got the option of bringing Ben Johnston in. His foot problem has improved and he’s been training with us and doing a great job and we considered him for the bench last weekend. We know what he is about; he’s a good running half who gives us something different.”

Horne is hoping to have second-rower Jordan Baldwinson, a late cry-off against London, available but Pauli Pauli has picked up a couple of knocks to his knee since returning to training following a ‘clean out’ operation and won’t be rushed back.