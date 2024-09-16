Dons 'kicking themselves' after missing out on play-offs - Richard Horne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC brought the curtain down on what has been an impressive home campaign in the Betfred Championship when beating Widnes Vikings 30-14 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

It was the second time in recent weeks that the eighth-placed Dons, who also led Bradford Bulls until the last ten minutes, had beaten sides holding down a top-four spot.

With both York and Featherstone losing, the win means that the Dons still have a mathematical chance of finishing in the top half of the table. But for that to happen they would need to win both their remaining games – one of which is a visit to face runaway leaders Wakefield Trinity on the last weekend of the regular season – and for either Rovers or York, who meet on Sunday week, to lose both their remaining games.

“To be honest we are kicking ourselves a little bit when we look back at some of the results which could have gone our way but didn’t,” said head coach Richard Horne. “Because if we could have turned just a couple of those narrow defeats by one and two points into wins we’d be heading for the play-offs (which feature the top six clubs) and I think teams would have been worried about us because we’ve hit really good form in recent weeks.”

Richard Horne

Despite having lost 16-14 at the DCBL Stadium, Horne told the Free Press: “We were confident coming into the game not least because we could have beaten them over there had Jason Tali’s pass close to the line in the last minute found a team-mate, and the way we have been playing in recent weeks even when we got beat.

“There were tons of positives to take from the game on Sunday despite having to change the way we had wanted to play due to the rain and wet conditions, and it was great to finish our home campaign with a result like that to send the fans, who have been fantastic all season, away happy.”

Horne’s side will take on Swinton at Heywood Road on Sunday and says they will travel there in a confident mood - though he could be without both hooker Greg Burns (hamstring) and stand-off Ben Johnston (foot) as well as Joe Lovodua (ankle) who has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after being injured at Batley.

“It’s disappointing for us that Ben is likely to miss our last two games because he looked really sharp when he came off the bench,” said Horne. “He’s also a good runner with the ball which is something we’ve lacked at times this season while he has been out injured.”