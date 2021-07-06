Doncaster's Tara Moore into mixed doubles third round at Wimbledon

Arthur Fery and Tara Moore discuss tactics in their mixed doubles second round match at Wimbledon. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He and Doncaster’s Moore were up against a high-quality pairing of Chile’s Alexa Gurachi and France’s Fabrice Martin, in a rain-delayed clash on court 17.

The British pair had taken the first set on Monday, but had to wait overnight, before coming back to finish the match on Tuesday evening after an afternoon of wet weather at the All-England club.

However, the home favourites quickly wrapped things up after the lengthy rain delay, immediately breaking serve to seal a place in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Next up they will face Neal Skupski, another Brit, and American Desirae Krawczyk for a place in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after the win, Fery said: “It was a great win, we enjoyed it out there and are really having fun with every point.

“Again, I enjoyed it a lot. It was weird to have to finish it off today, and I was expecting to at least must serve, but in the end, we got it done in five points.

“We are slowly getting used to playing as a team, and I think we are getting better with every match.

“Our confidence is really up as well now, so I think we can continue to play better, but our chemistry is pretty good right now.

“We had the night to think about the finish, which was really strange. I was expecting to probably must serve it out, which I was visualising in my head. You always must constantly adapt as tennis players; I think it was a good experience for me to deal with the delay.

“I’ll still be planning to go back to college in Stamford (USA) next year, but I am really enjoying my time back here, and making the most of the tournament experience.

“We have to take it one match at a time that is the only way to look at it. Particularly if we have more rain delays.”

Moore added: “Playing with guys is easy for me, and particularly Arthur, because he does most of the work!

“I asked him only two days before it started, and obviously I was just really lucky that he lives in London and was up for playing. Whatever happens it has been loads of fun.”

Fery benefits from the LTA’s NTC Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, sparring, trainers, and the LTA’s tournament bonus scheme.