Doncaster's Scott Ogden claims race win in Junior World Championship

Scott Ogden. Photo: Roy Cross

The 17-year-old took the chequered flag in first in Jerez, Spain, on Sunday.

He is only the fourth British rider ever to win one – following in the footsteps of Scott Redding, Bradley Smith and Wayne Ryan who are the only riders from these shores ever to win a JWC race in a championship always dominated by Spanish riders.

Ogden came to Jerez lying seventh in the championship, which has been dominated by his Aspar team-mate Daniel Holgado, and qualified sixth on the grid, hoping to repeat his rostrum placing in Barcelona.

As the race progressed the teenager was in the leading group and at half distance was lying ninth.

He then began to pick off his rivals one by one and by lap 12 he had taken the lead and held on to it, despite the very close attentions of Ivan Ortola and David Munoz.

The victory lifted Ogden up to fourth in the championship.

He was hoping for a repeat performance in race two but sadly crashed out on lap seven, fortunately without injury.

He remains fourth in the championship which moves on to Misano on the Adriatic coast of Italy, where the JWC race is a support race to the Moto GP.