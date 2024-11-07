Doncaster's Mark Goodings clinches back-to-back motorcycling titles
Goodings knew that seventh place or higher would secure the title no matter what, but that didn't mean the pressure was any lighter.
The drama built as he was fighting in and around seventh spot by the end of the race, with his competitor finishing in second.
Goodings eventually crossed the line in sixth and was therefore crowned back-to-back champion of the Darley Moor Championship after the 12th and final round, finishing six points clear.
The victory meant Mark ended a mixed season on a high, with a relatively slower bike meaning hard work in the TT Races.
He did manage to get third place in the other championship he took part in, the Ben Godfrey Championship, staying on the podium despite a crash in the final race.
Despite the victory, Mark has wasted no time in looking forward to next year in his bid to get the three-peat.
"Really, the plan over the winter is to sell what we can and fund a newer bike and get some mileage on it to turn it into a TT bike for the 2026 season," he said after celebrating his latest win.
Mark is always on the lookout for potential new sponsors. Those interested are urged to get in touch via Mark's Facebook page.