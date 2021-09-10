Doncaster's Josh Berry wins Yorkshire Amateur Championship

Joshua Berry. Photo: Leaderboard Photography

At just 16, he won the four round strokeplay event held at Alwoodley in Leeds by a single stroke.

Rounds of 73, 73, 71 and 74 were enough to hold off Charlie Daughtrey of Rotherham Golf Club and Ollie White of Pannal Golf Club by a single stroke.

Berry was five over for the tournament.

In tied fourth, just two shots back, were Wath’s George Mason and Ben Rhodes of Headingley.

Berry, of Doncaster Golf Club, tweeted: “Absolutely delighted and proud to be the Yorkshire amateur champion. Thankyou to everyone involved and to @AlwoodleyGC and special thanks to everyone @YUGCUK for all your support.”