Doncaster's Joe Duggan pleased by improvement during debut Superbikes season

Joe Duggan. Photo: Kerry Rawson Photography

The 17-year-old is competing aboard the Kawasaki 636 in the Quattro Group British Supersport class.

With two rounds to go he stood 16th on the leaderboard with 32 points to his name.

August’s meeting at Donington Park proved to be a challenging weekend with numerous mechanical issues plaguing his progress.

But Duggan was back among the points at Cadwell Park a week later and, following some steady progress in each practice session, he finished race one in 12th and went one better in race two by crossing the line in 11th.

September was an even busier month for Duggan and his team with three race weekends in four weeks.

At Snetterton he again came home in 11th before an unexpected slip off resulted in a DNF in the following race.

Another crash followed at Silverstone before a 14th place finish and he picked up another point at Oulton Park with a pleasing performance.