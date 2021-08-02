Doncaster's Beth Dobbin qualifies for 200m semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

Doncaster’s Beth Dobbin has qualified for the women’s 200m semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:15 am
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:25 am
Beth Dobbin in action in the 200m heats at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 27-year-old - daughter of former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jim Dobbin - finished second in her heat in a season’s best time of 22.78.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who retained her Olympic 100m title on Saturday, qualified in third.

Dobbin is making her Olympic debut after only turning professional three years ago.

Beth Dobbin. Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

The first three in each of the seven heats, and the next three fastest, advance to the semi-finals, which will be held later this morning at 11.25am BST.

Beth DobbinDoncasterDoncaster Rovers