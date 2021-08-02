Doncaster's Beth Dobbin qualifies for 200m semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics
Doncaster’s Beth Dobbin has qualified for the women’s 200m semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:15 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:25 am
The 27-year-old - daughter of former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jim Dobbin - finished second in her heat in a season’s best time of 22.78.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who retained her Olympic 100m title on Saturday, qualified in third.
Dobbin is making her Olympic debut after only turning professional three years ago.
The first three in each of the seven heats, and the next three fastest, advance to the semi-finals, which will be held later this morning at 11.25am BST.