Doncaster's Beau Greaves seals historic three-peat as she answers Ally Pally question again

Doncaster's Beau Greaves is celebrating after clinching a third successive WDF Women's World title crown.

The 20-year-old came from a set down to win 4-1 against Scotland's Sophie McKinlay in the final at the iconic Lakeside on Sunday evening.

She closed out another world title win with a bull checkout. Speaking to Blaze TV immediately after her victory, Greaves said: "I'm just so relieved. I felt so much pressure. I wasn't relaxed at all. I just tried to get my 20s going. I'm really pleased and relieved.

"I came out for the fourth set and just wanted to get going. But at the end of the day it's not about playing well, it's about winning."

She also had plenty of praise for her opponent, adding: "All she can do is be proud of herself. I hope she takes positives from this. I know how she feels, being 18 on this stage."

Greaves' latest win will only increase the voices calling for her to try her hand at the PDC World Championships at Ally Pally.

Whilst she is ineligible for this year's event which starts on December 15, she hasn't ruled out a future stab at it.

She said: "As well as the PDC do, they don't do a ladies' world championship and that's a big thing for me when I was younger.

"I wanted to be a women's world champion and I got that at Lakeside and I wanted to defend it, I did that, so I can't not go back. I don't know why people would think I wouldn't do that.

"It's a difficult decision. I would love to go and play. I've enjoyed playing this year more than I did last year here. I know my results aren't as good but I have enjoyed it more.

"It's a shame they make you choose. I don't understand that, I don't know why they do it. I think it's stupid. I'd love to.

"I wouldn't go and win Ally Pally but I'd give it a good crack and see if I played well - but ultimately I want to be a ladies' world champion."