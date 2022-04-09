Doncaster's Beau Greaves reaches WDF World Championship final
Doncaster teenager Beau Greaves is through to the final of the WDF Lakeside World Championship.
The 18-year-old, from Sprotbrough, breezed past Lorraine Winstanley in her semi-final on Saturday night, winning 3-0 in just over 30 minutes.
Greaves will face compatriot Kirsty Hutchinson in Sunday evening’s final.
The winner will collect £25,000 in prize money, with £12,500 for the runner-up.
Greaves beat Hungary’s Veronika Ihász 2-1 in the last 16 before a 2-0 win over the Netherlands’ Aileen de Graaf in the quarter-finals.
The Doncaster College Student went into the tournament in good form after winning all three ladies singles tournaments at last month’s Isle of Man Darts Festival.
She reached the semi-finals at the 2020 BDO World Championship during which she turned 16.