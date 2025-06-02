Doncaster’s All 4 Sports Festival to Celebrate Inclusion Through Sport

More than 200 children and young people with disabilities will come together on Friday 13th June for the All 4 Sports Festival, Doncaster’s largest inclusive sporting event, taking place at Doncaster Athletics, Eco-Power Stadium.

Organised by local charity Active Fusion, the festival is a celebration of inclusion, resilience and the transformative power of sport. The event has been designed to give every child, regardless of ability, the chance to take part in physical activity, try something new, and experience the confidence and joy that come with feeling included.

“Inclusive sport isn’t only about getting active,” said Tom Horton, Inclusion Officer at Active Fusion. “It’s about building self-belief, helping young people discover what they’re capable of, and making sure every child feels seen, supported and valued. That’s what this festival is all about.”

Throughout the day, participants will take part in a wide variety of inclusive and adaptive activities, including boccia, cricket, football, boxing, tennis, kin-ball and theatre, all delivered in partnership with organisations that are passionate about creating opportunities for young people with additional needs.

Active Fusion previously delivered the Unified Leaders project with Doncaster Deaf Trust, using sport to empower and include deaf young people.

A dedicated VIP session will run from 10:30am to 12:00pm, welcoming local MPs, education trust leaders, council representatives and key figures from the business community. Guests will be invited to network, meet the young participants, and take part in a guided tour of the festival to see the activities in action.

The festival is hosted by Active Fusion, a Doncaster-based charity that works to give every child and young person the best start in life through access to high-quality sport and physical activity. The organisation provides vital support to schools, communities and young people, helping them to grow in confidence, lead healthier lives and unlock future opportunities.

This year’s event has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Blue Box IT, part of the Blue Box IT Group. Based in Sheffield, the group is a specialist provider of ICT support, cloud services, safeguarding solutions, and interactive technologies for schools, colleges and multi-academy trusts across the UK.

Jon Palmer, Owner and Director commented, “At Blue Box IT, we’re proud to support initiatives that go beyond technology and truly make a difference in people’s lives. The All 4 Sports Festival is a brilliant example of how inclusive sport can empower young people, build confidence, and bring communities together. We’re honoured to play a part in helping create such an inspiring day for the children of Doncaster.”

Active Fusion uses sport to break barriers and empower all young people across South Yorkshire.

With more than 22 years’ experience supporting education providers, Blue Box IT is committed to creating safe and productive digital environments for staff and pupils alike. As longstanding supporters of Active Fusion, the team at Blue Box IT are passionate about giving back to their community and helping children and young people thrive, both in education and beyond.

“The support of Blue Box IT has been instrumental in making this event happen,” added Lindsy James, Founder and Director of Active Fusion. “Their belief in what we do, and in the potential of every young person, means a great deal, not just to us, but to the hundreds of children who will benefit from this unforgettable day.”

The All 4 Sports Festival is set to be a celebration of ability, inclusion and achievement, demonstrating just how powerful sport can be when everyone is given the chance to take part. For more information about Active Fusion and the All For Sports Festival, please visit Active Fusion’s websitehttps://www.activefusion.org.uk/fusioneducation/

If you are an organisation interested in supporting future events and initiatives, please contact Active Fusion via email [email protected] explore partnership opportunities.