The six Doncaster Triathlon Club members who competed out in Mallorca.

Six Doncaster triathletes recently completed a gruelling Ironman event out in Spain.

The event, staged in Mallorca, saw six members of Doncaster Triathlon Club test themselves - with every one of them managing to finish the race that is famous for its difficult and demanding course.

The half-a-dozen athletes took to the Spanish island in the spring heat to complete the course, with 29 fellow club members watching on and helping cheer them to the finish line.

The race included a 1.1-mile swim around the bay, a huge 56-mile bike ride through the Mallorca hills, and a half marathon, all in sweltering conditions.

Two of the club’s athletes also competed in a standalone tournament called 'Kill the Hill'. This was a 77-mile bike ride through the hills, with plenty of uphill sections in the dry heat. One specific section has seven kilometres of constant uphill, this is timed by itself, and the fastest time wins the challenge.

Just 300 people are allowed to compete in this race, with thousands of applicants every year. After their successful outing in Spain, club members are now back in Doncaster training for the next big race this summer.