Doncaster triathlete trio compete for Great Britain at prestigious event
The trio all competed at the European Championships which ran from June 15 to 23. Athletes competing, in what is a self-funded event, had to be in the top four in their respective age category to qualify.
Lindsy James took part in the standard duathlon and came second in her category.
Lucy Brown took part in the sprint duathlon whilst fellow member Emma Samson competed in the middle distance aquabike discipline.
The trio were cheered on by some fellow club members who made the trip over. They took part in an open 10k race, with Lucy finishing as third overall female and second in her age category.
