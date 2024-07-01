Doncaster triathlete trio compete for Great Britain at prestigious event

Lucy Brown and Emma Samson competed for GB out in Portugal.

Three members of Doncaster Triathlon Club have been busy competing in events representing Great Britain out in Portugal.

The trio all competed at the European Championships which ran from June 15 to 23. Athletes competing, in what is a self-funded event, had to be in the top four in their respective age category to qualify.

Lindsy James took part in the standard duathlon and came second in her category.

Lucy Brown took part in the sprint duathlon whilst fellow member Emma Samson competed in the middle distance aquabike discipline.