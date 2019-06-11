Doncaster Town reach ECB National Club Championship regional final

Aamir Jamal produced an excellent all-round display to help Doncaster Town past Sheffield Collegiate and into the regional final of the ECB National Club Championship.

Jamal claimed four wickets, took two catches and then hit 32 not out to guide Town to a four wicket win.

In-form James Stuart also opened with 53 but Doncaster made hard work of reaching 111-6 in 32 overs – shortly before the heavens opened.

Town had earlier restricted the visitors to 109 all out with Jamal taking 4-24 and spinner Duncan Heath claiming 3-11 from eight overs.

It is the second season in a row that Doncaster have reached the regional final (fourth round) of the national cup, which they won at Lord’s in 1998.

Last season they were knocked out in the fifth round by eventual winners Richmondshire.

Town’s top of the table clash at home to Wakefield Thornes on Saturday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Town host Wickersley Old Village on Saturday.