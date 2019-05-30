Doncaster Town lose perfect record but remain top of Premier League

Doncaster Town remain top of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League despite losing their perfect record at Cleethorpes.

Luke Townsend’s men continued their fine start to the season by beating Elsecar on the Duckworth Lewis method on Saturday.

But they came unstuck at second-placed Cleethorpes on Monday losing by 121 runs, which allowed the chasing pack to close the gap at the top.

Townsend took 3-50 but the home side made hay as they posted an impressive 257-6 from 50 overs.

Louis Kimber top scored with 69 and Basheeru Walters smashed an unbeaten 56 off 43 balls including five sixes.

In response opener Duncan Heath dug in for 54 but lacked support and wickets fell at regular intervals.

Bilal Anjam (22) and Bradley Heaps (21) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as Town slid to 136 all out.

Heath also top scored with 82 and James Stuart made 67 to see Town up to 240-5 against Elsecar.

A rain interruption saw the visitors’ target adjusted to 189 in 41.4 overs but they closed on 172-6. Jack Shutt claimed 3-65.

Tickhill went down to Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday but got the better of Wickersley Old Village on Monday.

Mark Cummins (70), Ross Diver (42) and Chris Pepper (36) got Tickhill up to 217 all out against Collegiate.

Binura Fernando then claimed 4-60 but was unable to prevent the visitors knocking off the required runs in 43.5 overs.

Sam Hunt top scored for Collegiate with 73 and Simon Guy made an unbeaten 52.

Cummins again top scored on Monday with 66 as Tickhill posted 241-5. Michael Jepps also made 60.

In response Wickersley could only muster 174 all out.

Alex Rowland claimed 3-49 and Adi Sreedharan took 3-31.

Doncaster host bottom side Aston Hall on Saturday, while Tickhill travel to Whitley Hall.