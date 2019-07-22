Doncaster Town beaten by Premier League title rivals
Doncaster Town suffered only their second league defeat of the season as they lost by eight wickets at title rivals Sheffield Collegiate.
Collegiate’s relatively comfortable victory cut Town’s lead at the top of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League to 20 points with seven games remaining.
After a delayed start the game was reduced to 40 overs per team. Collegiate won the toss and invited their visitors to defend first on a difficult wicket.
Doncaster lost two early wickets before Duncan Heath and James Ward both reached 28 to improve the score to 81-4.
Jack Shutt carried his bat from then to reach 42 not out as Doncaster’s innings closed at 143-6.
Collegiate found the conditions easier when they were at the crease.
Wicketkeeper Sam Hunt starred with 60 not out and Shaaiq Choudhry made 42 not out to guide the hosts to victory with 4.2 overs remaining.
Meanwhile, reigning champions Wakefield Thornes suffered a second successive defeat at Whitley Hall and have dropped to fourth in the table, behind Town, Collegiate and Barnsley.
Doncaster host Whitley Hall on Saturday. They welcome Wakefield Thornes to Town Fields on Sunday in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Tickhill suffered a disappointing six wicket defeat at home to bottom side Hallam.
The home side were invited to bat first and the innings was in difficulties, first at 69-5 and then at 91-8.
Binura Fernando made light of the situation with a run-a-ball 53, including seven fours and a six, to see Tickhill up to a total of 148 all out.
Jim Smedley with 4-36 and Joe Cooper with 4- 48 did the major damage.
Hallam used four wickets in reaching their target. Andre Bradford carried his bat for 63 and skipper Nick Dymock contributed 38.
Tickhill have dropped a place to seventh in the standings and still have some work to do to cement their top tier status.
They host third bottom Cleethorpes on Saturday.