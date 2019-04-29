Doncaster Town beat Barnsley to lead ECB Yorkshire South Premier League

Doncaster Town are the early pacesetters in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

Luke Townsend’s men followed up their opening day victory over neighbours Tickhill by edging to a two wicket victory at Barnsley Woolley Miners.

Doncaster, whose game at Shaw Lane was one of only three top flight fixtures to be completed, are the only side to have won their opening two league games of the season.

They bowled excellently to restrict Barnsley to 118-6 in a game reduced to 42 overs per side and then got home with 3.5 overs to spare – albeit after a major scare.

Nathan Swift held the home side’s innings together with a determined 54 not out.

But the hosts found runs tough to come by against Doncaster’s attack.

Curtis Free removed both openers and finished with figures of 2-14 from seven overs, while Aamir Jamal claimed 1-25 from nine overs.

Spinners Duncan Heath (2-28) and Jack Shutt (1-34) then continued the good work as they both went for less than three runs an over.

Doncaster looked set to make light work of the run chase when James Stuart and Heath raced to 70-0.

But after Heath departed for 21 and Stuart quickly followed him back to the pavilion for 47, Town collapsed to 110-8.

It was left to skipper Townsend (9no) and Free (4no) to guide Town over the finish line.

Town, who are eight points clear at the top, host Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday and face Elsecar at Town Fields in the Viking Cricket Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tickhill’s first home match back in the Premier League was abandoned with Treeton on 26-1.

They go to Hallam on Saturday and then travel to Cleethorpes in the Cup on Monday.