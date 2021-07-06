Doncaster Town and Tickhill trade places again in battle for bragging rights

Doncaster Town's James Stuart

Their convincing victory took them back above local rivals Tickhill in the battle for bragging rights in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

James Stuart struck 60 off 53 balls and big-hitting Usama Mir blasted 46 from 24 deliveries to power Town up to 213-7 in a game reduced to 32 overs per side. Charlie Kaye also added an unbeaten 32 from just 18 balls.

The visitors collapsed from 30-0 to 44-5 and were eventually dismissed for 113 as Anjam collected 4-30 and Joe Gallagher claimed 4-27.

Town’s fourth league win of the season saw them move back up to eighth in the Premier Division table, leapfrogging Tickhill who lost by five wickets at home to Treeton.

Ross Diver made 32 but Tickhill laboured to 108-5 in a game reduced to 38 overs per side. Treeton needed 29.5 overs to reach a revised target of 122 for the loss of five wickets.

A top half finish now looks like the realistic target for both Town and Tickhill, although ensuring they don’t get dragged into a relegation battle will be the immediate priority. Town host Barnsley on Saturday, while Tickhill travel to Whitley Hall.

Conisborugh, meanwhile, gave themselves some breathing space at the wrong end of the Championship table after a five wicket win over fellow strugglers Barnsley B.