Doncaster Town and Tickhill move clear of drop zone

James Stuart has found form for Doncaster Town.

Town made it back to back victories in the Premier Division of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League with an emphatic seven wicket triumph at home to Barnsley.

Tickhill enjoyed a similarly comprehensive success, prevailing by 87 runs at Whitley Hall.

Both clubs occupy mid-table positions, well clear of struggling Hallam and Wickersley Old Village who are beginning to be cut adrift at the bottom.

Seventh-placed Town reduced Barnsley to 31-5 before 69 from Harpreet Singh Bhatia saw the hosts reach 130 all out.

In-form James Stuart carried his bat for 69 and Usama Mir bashed an unbeaten 31 from 19 balls as Doncaster patiently knocked off the required runs in 38.2 overs.

Bilal Anjam’s side travel to Hallam on Saturday hoping to move further away from the drop zone and into the top half of the table.

Tickhill remain just one place and six points behind Town following a solid all-round performance at Whitley Hall.

Good contributions from Joe Billings (56), Mathew Lowe (40) and Mark Cummins (38no) helped them post 194-3 from 46 overs.

Adithya Sreedharan was the star of the show as his five overs reaped brilliant figures of 5-8 and the home side slid to 107 all out in response.

Captain Alex Rowland also claimed 3-24.