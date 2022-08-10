Doncaster Toll Bar win Yorkshire Men's League Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man of the match Kieron Lawton scored a hat trick of tries and also kicked three goals.

Gaz Carey and Jacob Jones also got on the trysheet as Toll Bar secured a memorable win at Batley's Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

Toll Bar’s head coach Ian Tattersall said: "Obviously we’re delighted to get the win and bring home the trophy. I thought the lads were really good especially after not playing for four weeks which isn't ideal preparation.

Doncaster Toll Bar celebrate winning the YML Cup.

"There were some great individual performances but collectively we were good, especially in defence. We were confident if we played risk and error free for long enough and limited Almondbury's chances we'd score enough to get the win.

“That proved to be the case and the lads deserve so much credit. We're doing it tough with injuries, availability and suspensions but the depth in the squad is showing up.

“I'd like to thank all the supporters that travelled to cheer the lads on and for all the messages on social media. It’s great to have so many people behind us.

“Finally I'd like to dedicate this win to Paul and Linda Lawton – two of our founder members that have recently retired from the committee after so many years of selfless work and dedication to the club. Without them and others we'd not be able to celebrate days like Saturday so a massive thank you!"