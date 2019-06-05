Doncaster Toll Bar's Kieron Lawton named in England Lions squad

Doncaster Toll Bar’s Kieron Lawton has been named in the England Community Lions Youth Development Squad for 2019.

The 16-year-old outside back signed for Doncaster RLFC on a deal until the end of the season in April but is still eligible to play for Toll Bar.

He was selected for England after featuring in a trial match for Yorkshire.

The Youth programme is designed to retain players within the game, as well as offer representative opportunities, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences through competitions and cultural experiences.

This year’s development squad met for the first time on May 25 and will have additional monthly training sessions monthly before being reduced from 24-man to 20-man ahead of this year’s Home Nations Series against Wales and Scotland.

Following the Home Nations, the entire 24-man squad will regather to prepare for the Under-19s European Championships in September 2020.

Allan Coleman, director of rugby for the Lions Programme, said: “This year has been a really tough selection process for the coaching staff across both development days and the youth origin games.

“Competition for spaces was extremely high, and I do believe the new process we have introduced into selection has allowed us the opportunity to select the strongest players from across the country.

“I feel we have selected a very strong and talented squad, and I am excited to see their progression and development across the next 18 months, as we begin to build towards the 2020 Under-19s European Championships.”