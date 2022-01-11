Doncaster Toll Bar defeated in Yorkshire Cup final

Action from Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet Club Parkside. Picture courtesy of Aaron Miller

The Prospect Road club were hoping to become the first team from South Yorkshire to get their hands on the county cup.

But their opponents from South Leeds were too strong on the day and ran out comfortable winners at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

Hunslet opened the scoring after six minutes before Toll Bar had a try disallowed.

Parkside extended their lead to 10-0 at half time before a key 10-minute period following the restart.

Toll Bar had shown plenty of spirit but they were left deflated after having another try disallowed before Mark Stubley helped increase Hunslet’s lead to 16-0 with his second try of the game.

Hunslet added further tries on 53 and 58 minutes and a long range effort from Harry Dodd in the closing stages put the icing on their cake as they celebrated a third Yorkshire Cup triumph.

Doncaster Toll Bar: Nathan Brown, Luke Cade, Gaz Carey, Owen Wedgwood, Dom Riley, Mitch Garrity, Ben Howe, Will Maule, George Hill, Jake Jones, Joel Garrity, Ben Jones, Peter Green. Subs: Curtis Garrity, Rio Garrity, Tom Brandham, Jack Green.

Coach: Ian Tattersall

Hunslet Club Parkside: Dean Bowles, Jack Broadhead, Bradley Wheeler, Lewis McMillan, Connor Squires, Omar Alrawi, Craig McShane, Jack Briggs, Samuel Bayley, Wayne Foster, Harry Dodd, Ryan Campbell, Elliot Morgan. Subs: Ritchie Westwood, Michael Waite, Danny Lidbury, Mark Stubley.

Tries: McShane, Stubley (2), Bowles, MacMillan, Dodd, Goals: Squires (3) Dodd.

Coaches: Carl Briggs and Andy Hullock