Doncaster Team GB athlete launches funding bid to compete at World University Games

A Doncaster long-distance runner is calling for help from members of the public to get him to a prestigious sporting competition after being selected for Great Britain.

21-year-old William Aitken has been chosen to represent GB in the 10,000m at the World University Games in Germany this July.

And he has launched an appeal, which you can contribute to HERE to get to the contest.

He said: “This is my first ever GB selection, and it means the world to me.

William Aitken, second from left, need to raise £2,200 to compete at the World University Games.

"I’ve been training for over 11 years now with Doncaster Athletics Club and through university, putting everything I’ve got into running whilst continuing my studies.

"Being given the chance to wear the GB vest is a dream come true not just for me, but for everyone who’s supported me along the way.

"The only downside is that the trip is completely self-funded, and I need to raise £2,200 to cover travel, accommodation, and team fees.

"Without this, I won’t be able to compete at the games.

"That’s why I’m reaching out to ask for a bit of support. Whether it’s a donation or just sharing the page, I’d be massively grateful. Every little bit really does help.

“If you’re a local business and want to get involved, I’d be more than happy to give you a shoutout on social media and help promote your support however I can.

“Thanks so much for reading this and for any support at all it helps more than I can say. I’ll do everything I can to make Doncaster and Team GB proud.”