Doncaster suffer first league defeat at Belper

Doncaster’s men suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 5-3 at Belper.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 10:30 am
Tim Shelley

The hosts led 2-0 at half time before James Gunthorpe halved the deficit.

Andy Appleton failed to level from a penalty stroke and Belper made the Town Field side pay by going 4-1 up.

Travis Creswell and Tim Shelley netted to make it 4-3 but the hosts killed the game off by scoring when Doncaster had two players sin-binned.

Doncaster, who dropped to third in the table, host Timperley on Sunday (2pm).

Doncaster’s ladies lost 3-0 at home to Conference North leaders Sutton Coldfield and are yet to get off the mark this season.

They travel to Beeston on Saturday.