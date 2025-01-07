​Doncaster Squash Club set to host ‘Ladies Takeover’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Doncaster Squash Club, on Bennetthorpe, is hosting a Ladies Takeover Day this Saturday (2-5pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club spokesperson Mark Sydney said: “This unique event is the perfect opportunity for women of all skill levels to enjoy an afternoon where fitness meets fun and socialising in a welcoming and competitive environment.

“The day kicks off with 90 minutes of squash, designed to accommodate everyone, from beginners to seasoned players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our friendly coaches and experienced members will be on hand to guide you through, ensuring a fun and supportive atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to pick up a racket for the first time or refine your skills, this session is tailored for you.

Doncaster Squash Club

“After working up an appetite on the court, participants are invited to relax and unwind in the club’s bar area. Nibbles will be provided, creating the perfect setting to mingle, make new friends and share a laugh or two.”

The cost is £5 per person, payable on the day.

Mark added: "This event is all about creating a safe and enjoyable space where women can combine fitness and fun. Whether you’re coming alone or with friends, you’re sure to leave with new connections and a love for squash.

“Spaces are limited so grab your friends, bring your energy, and join us for an unforgettable afternoon. No prior experience is necessary – just bring comfortable sportswear and a positive attitude!”

For more information email [email protected] or call/text 07968 721144.