​Doncaster Squash Club set to host ‘Ladies Takeover’

By Sports reporter
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​Doncaster Squash Club, on Bennetthorpe, is hosting a Ladies Takeover Day this Saturday (2-5pm).

Club spokesperson Mark Sydney said: “This unique event is the perfect opportunity for women of all skill levels to enjoy an afternoon where fitness meets fun and socialising in a welcoming and competitive environment.

“The day kicks off with 90 minutes of squash, designed to accommodate everyone, from beginners to seasoned players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our friendly coaches and experienced members will be on hand to guide you through, ensuring a fun and supportive atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to pick up a racket for the first time or refine your skills, this session is tailored for you.

Doncaster Squash ClubDoncaster Squash Club
Doncaster Squash Club

“After working up an appetite on the court, participants are invited to relax and unwind in the club’s bar area. Nibbles will be provided, creating the perfect setting to mingle, make new friends and share a laugh or two.”

The cost is £5 per person, payable on the day.

Mark added: "This event is all about creating a safe and enjoyable space where women can combine fitness and fun. Whether you’re coming alone or with friends, you’re sure to leave with new connections and a love for squash.

“Spaces are limited so grab your friends, bring your energy, and join us for an unforgettable afternoon. No prior experience is necessary – just bring comfortable sportswear and a positive attitude!”

For more information email [email protected] or call/text 07968 721144.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice