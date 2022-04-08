Doncaster showjumper scoops league qualifier win three seconds clear of her rival
The first NAF Five Star Bronze League Qualifier of the season took place on Saturday at Speetley Equestrian Centre and it was Devon Grimes from Doncaster who produced the winning round aboard her own 17-year-old grey mare, Miss Silver Dollar.
Against a determined starting field, Devon jumped two strong rounds to become one of eight combinations to make it through the jump off.
Keeping their cool, this combination crossed the finish line with another clear round in a lightning fast time of 46.16 seconds, over three seconds clear of their nearest rival.
The final result was: 1st Devon Grimes & Miss Silver Dollar – 0/0/0 – 46.16 seconds; 2nd Reggie Horne & Prince Orlofsky – 0/0/0 – 49.32 seconds; 3rd Olivia March & Miss Bennit Frn – 0/0/0 – 55.31 seconds.
