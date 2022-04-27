Doncaster set to renew acquaintances with strong Oldham side

The two sides haven’t met since the Lancashire side triumphed 22-12 in their 2019 promotion play-off semi-final at the Vestacre Stadium.

Producing arguably their best performance of the campaign on the day, the Dons had earlier beaten Oldham 31-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium - a result avenged in style in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Whereas the Dons, who were awarded a 48-0 win, were without a game last weekend as a result of West Wales Raiders failing to provide medical cover, Oldham beat newcomers Cornwall 48-22.

Robbie Storey celebrates his try in the recent win over Cornwall with Sam Smeaton and Tom Halliday.

Free-scoring full-back Owen Restall took his try tally in the league this season to 11 with a brace.

He had notched a hat-trick the previous week in the club’s 34-18 derby defeat away at high-flying Rochdale and Dons head coach Richard Horne will have highlighted the threat he poses in training this week.

Another man to have come under Horne’s focus will have been goal-kicking half-back Martyn Ridyard who is enjoying his first taste of League One rugby this season.

Ridyard scored over 2000 points for Leigh at both Super League and Championship level.

Suspended: Ben Johnston

He equalled the club’s record of 14 goals in a match, set by legendary full-back Bernard Ganley in the late 50s, in the recent 100-4 win over West Wales.

Victory for the Dons, who still lack several first choice players as well as suspended utility-back Ben Johnston, would see them climb a place to fourth.

On-loan Wakefield prospect Kobe Poching is in the frame to wear the No 6 shirt.