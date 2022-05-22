Doncaster set to host Yorkshire v Lancashire clash - and some big names could feature

The fixture is a 2nd XI match but Yorkshire could include England’s 50-over World Cup winner Adil Rashid, England hopeful Tom Kohler-Cadmore and captain Steven Patterson as they prepare for the Vitality Blast which starts later this week.

Yorkshire also face Leicestershire’s second string on Wednesday at the home of Doncaster Town Cricket Club.

The White Rose county played two T20 behind-closed-doors friendlies at the Bennetthorpe ground last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil Rashid could feature for Yorkshire at Doncaster Town this week. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

This year spectators are welcome and entry is free. Both games start at 2pm. Refreshments will be available.