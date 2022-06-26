Doncaster secure excellent win at North Wales Crusaders

Richard Horne’s side failed to live up to expectations during the first half of the Betfred League One season and suffered four defeats in their opening 10 games.

But there is still a belief in the Dons camp that they could still go one better than last season’s play-off final defeat – and they backed that up with an impressive display in Wales to secure a 28-16 victory.

Third-placed Crusaders had won the reverse fixture 46-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium in May.

Robbie Storey and Tom Halliday both scored tries in Doncaster's win at North Wales Crusaders.

But with several key players now starting to return from injury, Doncaster were a different proposition and raced into a 22-6 half time lead with tries from Ben Johnston, Dave Petersen, Robbie Storey and Tom Halliday.

Crusaders threatened a comeback as they reduced the deficit to four points with two quickfire converted tries.

But Doncaster managed to stem the flow and two late penalties by Ben Howe sealed a morale-boosting win on the road.

The Dons remain fifth in the table but now only trail second-placed Swinton Lions, who they visit next Sunday, by four points and they now trail Crusaders by just two points.

Keighley Cougars, who were 62-0 winners at home to Oldham, are four points clear at the top with 11 wins out of 11.