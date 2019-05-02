Doncaster’s Dean Hipwell makes British Superbike Championship debut

Doncaster’s Dean Hipwell has made his debut in the British Superbike Championship

Hipwell was a regular point scorer in the Superstock class last season and was previously a runner-up in both the British 125 and Supersport Cup championships.

But he has now made the step up to the Superbike class with CDH Racing Kawasaki.

Hipwell made an encouraging start at Silverstone over the Bank Holiday weekend by finishing the first race 19th out of a starting grid of 32 riders.

He finished 22nd in the second race and said afterwards he was losing out to his rivals on the straights due to what appeared to be a lack of power.

Hipwell’s team hope to get it right at the next meeting at Oulton Park this weekend.

Ahead of the new season Hipwell said: It’ll be a huge learning curve for me and the team but we’re all really looking forward to it and it’s given us extra motivation throughout the long winter months.

“I’ve never ridden a Superbike so there will be a lot to learn; slick tyres, the chassis and more, but I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that’s supported me and helping with the progression into BSB.”

Meanwhile, Belton’s Scott Ogden leads the 2019 British Talent Cup - the championship set up to develop young British riders for Moto GP - after rounds one and two at Silverstone.

The 15-year-old finished first and third in the first two races of the series.