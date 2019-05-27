Doncaster’s Craig Derbyshire crowned English champion

“Full credit to Nathan, he just kept coming at me. There was blood everywhere, I think I cut him two or three times. I was surprised he could see, let alone fight me. He was still fighting right up until the last bell, well done to Nathan and his team.”

The newly crowned English super-flyweight champion, Doncaster’s Craig Derbyshire was modest in victory, following his ten-round war with Northampton’s Nathan Reeve last Saturday night.

Derbyshire (6-27-3) went into the contest at Northampton’s The Deco theatre very much the underdog against the ‘home favourite’ Nathan Reeve (12-2). But he was awarded the contest by unanimous decision on the judge’s scorecards 98-92,98-92 and 97-4.

This doesn’t tell the whole story as the Doncaster fighter, in true ‘Rocky style,’ grabbed the opportunity of a lifetime with both hands. Derbyshire was aggressive from the start and made great use of his jab with ‘shades of Sugar Ray Leonard’ to counter act the hook favoured by his opponent.

Credit must be given to Reeve’s corner as they helped their man ‘go the distance’ following a nasty cut to his forehead during the first round and a cut to his eye in the fifth round. There were moments where Reeve wobbled Derbyshire with some heavy shots in the fifth and ninth round, in the knowledge he was behind on the scorecards.

But the Doncaster fighter just kept going and followed this up his own brand of firepower and wouldn’t give Reeve a moments rest, as he pushed for a well-deserved victory.

Derbyshire’s coach and mentor Niall Almond, of Almond Boxing Academy, added: “I’ve had a few lads fight for the English title and they haven’t been successful. People had written him (Derbyshire) off, saying ‘Nathan Reeve is a better boxer and would beat him’.

“It was a fantastic night, a great performance. Craig’s put his life on hold for three months to get himself ready for tonight. Give Craig Derbyshire three months and he will fight anybody, ‘win lose or draw’.”

Derbyshire’s manager Carl Greaves tweeted: “Craig’s never boxed in the home corner. Never had to sell a ticket, but last night 50 went over to support him. As far as stories goes this is what dreams are made of. Take a bow.”