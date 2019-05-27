Doncaster’s Connor Swift could get Tour de France opportunity

Yorkshire's British national champion Connor Swift could have been given a fast-track ticket to this summer's Tour de France.

The 23-year-old from Doncaster has made a mid-season switch from British continental team Madison Genesis to French squad Team Arkea-Samsic.

It is a step up in standard for Swift, with Arkea-Samsic operating at Pro-Continental level, the rung below the World Tour.

Arkea-Samsic have been handed a wild-card entry into this year's Tour de France which begins on July 6, and there is an opening for a role in the lead-out chain for star sprinter Andre Greipel, because his chief lieutenant, Robert Wagner, is injured.

That is something Swift - the 2018 British national champion - could target.

"I'm over the moon with the opportunity that has come around," said Swift, who finished ninth at the Tour de Yorkshire.

"Things like this don't happen often and to be able to step up to PCT level with Arkea and go there to be part of a team helping out Greipel will be pretty surreal.

"I am super thankful to everyone involved to make this happen and of course Madison Genesis for the past two years and allowing me to step up and leave the team mid-season."