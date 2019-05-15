Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden and Mason Yarrow in action at World Taekwondo Championships

Doncaster duo Bradly Sinden and Mason Yarrow hope to kick on at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester this week.

Sinden, 20, from Stainforth, is unbeaten this year at -68kg and hopes are high that he can improve upon the bronze medal he won on the world stage two years ago.

Mason Yarrow

Yarrow, 18, from Dunscroft, is making his senior World Championships debut, competing at -54kg.

The pair form part of GB Taekwondo’s 15-strong squad and are among eight men hoping to become the first ever British male world champion.

The tournament runs from May 15-19 at Manchester Arena.

It is the first time the World Championships have been hosted in the UK with GB Taekwondo fighters looking to better their record tally of five medals at the 2017 tournament held in Muju, South Korea.

Bradly Sinden and his sister Jodie.

Sinden, whose sister Jodie will also be refereeing in Manchester, was named GB Taekwondo’s Male Fighter of the Year in 2018.

He graduated from Kings TKD under the tutelage of Martin Baker and became a European Junior champion in 2015.

Sinden won silver at last year’s Grand Slam where he lost in the final on a golden point to the reigning Olympic champion but beat Dae-Hoon Lee, arguably the best fighter in the world, in the semi-finals.

He is currently ranked sixth in the Olympic rankings and needs to be in top five to automatically qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Yarrow’s excellent progress saw him included in GB Taekwondo’s senior squad for the first time at last year’s European Championships.

He came away from the USA Open in Las Vegas with a bronze medal in February after losing narrowly against the reigning European champion.

The former Hungerhill School pupil also represented Great Britain at last year’s Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.