Doncaster rugby teams ready to hit the Toon
Local sporting history will be made on Sunday when Doncaster RLFC and Doncaster Knights both take on their Newcastle counterparts in a double header at Kingston Park.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:04 am
The Dons will take on Newcastle Thunder in the semi-final of the Betfred League One play-offs (noon) with Knights taking on Newcastle Falcons in a Championship Cup Pool 2 game kicking off at 3pm.
Spectators will be able to purchase tickets to watch both games.
The Dons beat Thunder, who are owned by the former Premiership club, 20-6 in the first round of the play-offs and also won there in the league at the start of the season.
The winners will play Oldham at the Vestacare Stadium, where the Dons have twice lost in recent weeks, in the play-off final the following weekend.
Both Knights, who beat Hartpury 42-22, and relegated Falcons, who won 21-8 in Jersey, got their Championship Cup campaigns off to a winning start at the weekend.