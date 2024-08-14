Doncaster rugby club hosting maiden festival in memory of 'well-known character'

Doncaster Demons.

A Doncaster rugby club is holding the first edition of a new festival this weekend and it's all in aid of a good cause.

Val Chadwick sadly passed away earlier this year. She was the wife of Doncaster Demons' physio Dave Chadwick and is described as a "well-known character on the Doncaster rugby circuit."

The club have now set up the 'Val Fest' in her memory with the first staging taking place this Sunday (August 18). Money raised will go to The Brains Charity.

The event is set to be a fun-filled day with, of course, a rugby theme at the heart of it. It's being held at Castle Park with proceedings getting underway at 12pm.

The day also promises a children's play area, food vans, a fundraising raffle and a bar. Entry is free.