Doncaster Rowing Club aiming to show sport is for everyone with new courses lined up

Doncaster Rowing Club are laying on courses for adults interested in taking up the sport in 2025.

The club, located within Hexthorpe Park, are running three courses this year. Each one is taking place over a six-week period on Saturday mornings. Martin Burdett is the Learn to Row co-ordinator at the club.

"There's absolutely no experience necessary," he said. "Over the years, we’ve welcomed everyone, from the nervous and the unfit to those ticking off a bucket list. The course is also perfect for anyone who used to row and would like to get back into the sport. Our friendly and fully-equipped rowing club is ready for all levels and offers a safe and supportive environment to get started."

The courses will see participants learn the fundamentals of rowing, gain confidence in rowing skills, become fitter and enjoy the experience of being on the water.

Martin added: "Rowing is often seen as an elite sport, but it most certainly is not in Doncaster.

"Once a participant has completed the course they can join the club and continue their rowing journey at a membership rate that is less than a decent gym's monthly fee."

The Learn to Row Course costs £99 and the dates are as follows:

Course 1: Saturday, May 3 to Saturday, June 7

Course 2: Saturday, June 21 to Saturday, July 26

Course 3: Saturday, August 16 to Saturday, September 20

Each course runs for six weeks from 10.30am to 12.30pm has a maximum of 12 places and can be booked by emailing [email protected] stating your preferred course. Further details can be found at doncasterrowingclub.com.