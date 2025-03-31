Doncaster Rovers Belles' safety hopes take another blow as rivals land vital win

Belles' chief Ciaran Toner. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

While it is still mathematically possible for Doncaster Rovers Belles to avoid relegation, logic dictates otherwise.

The odds on Belles avoiding the drop to tier five of the women's game are very lengthy and even if they do rip up the formbook and get their own results right in their final two games, they will still be dependent on one or both of the two teams immediately above them dropping points.

Those two teams, York City and Norton & Stockton Ancients, met on Sunday. Norton won 2-1 to hoist themselves six points clear of Belles and another point will guarantee their safety. York have four points more than Belles, so would only need to win one of their final two games to stay up.

Belles’ near-mission impossible has a visit to second-placed Middlesbrough (unbeaten at home with nine wins from 10 games) followed by a last day home game against Huddersfield Town.

Before then, Belles host Huddersfield in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup this Sunday (April 6). It is a repeat of the last two finals, both won by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Meanwhile, with seven league games and at least two cup ties to fit in by the end of April, Rossington Main’s quest for a Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League and Cup double currently has three unscheduled fixtures.

However, one of those games, at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels, may well be awarded to Rossington following Stocksbridge pulling out of last Sunday’s fixture. Rossington are scheduled to host Middlewood Rovers this Sunday.

Millmoor Juniors Development currently top the table with 35 points and have just their two meetings with Rossington (on 25 points) to play.