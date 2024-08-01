Doncaster RLFC: 'We won’t get carried away' - Sam Smeaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster RLFC captain Sam Smeaton has made a winning return to action after knee surgery helping the club post victories over Featherstone and Barrow.

The veteran second-rower, who played an influential role in getting the Dons promoted last season, admits he was ‘blowing a bit’ during Sunday’s win over the Cumbrians in temperatures rarely seen this summer in what was his 300th appearance.

He admitted that Sunday’s result could have gone either way but claimed: “We are a gutsy team and we nearly always seem to find ways of winning a game. There is a good team spirit in the group and we all care for each other.”

Reflecting on the hard-fought 37-30 win, Smeaton said: “I’m sure it will have been was a good game to watch for the spectators. Barrow also played their part. They are a tough team to play against having been in the Championship for a while.

Sam Smeaton. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“It’s a tough league and you’ve got to be on your game no matter who you are playing otherwise you are going to get beat. We’re on a good run at the moment and we’ve got a bit of momentum and it’s all about trying to retain that going forward.

“We are currently above some established Championship clubs who have been up around the top in recent years but we are not getting carried away because there is still a lot of rugby to be played between now and the end of the season.

“We are concentrating on what we are good at and improving our way of playing. Obviously, we don’t get it right all of the time but we’ll always be committed and work hard for each other.

“If we perform to our best then I think we can beat anybody (on our day) as long as we respect the ball and not give away too much possession.

“Hopefully we can go to Sheffield (one of his former clubs) and get a result on Sunday. They beat us twice early in the season but I think we are a better side now and know each other’s game more and we are turning those narrow defeats into narrow wins.”