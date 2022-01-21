Doncaster RLFC v Castleford Tigers: Dons 'going for it' in 2022 - Carl Hall

Carl Hall. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The Dons, who finished fifth in Betfred League One last year before losing to Workington Town in the play-off final, welcome Super League side Castleford Tigers to the Eco-Power Stadium for their curtain-raising friendly on Sunday (3pm).

New signings Travis Corion, Connor Robinson, Greg Burns, Leon Ruan, Jack Sanderson, Robbie Storey and Dave Petersen will hope to feature this weekend.

“The coaching staff are really happy with the squad,” said Hall.

“We harped on last year about how good the togetherness was in the group and I think, I hope, we've got the same this time around.

“The same feeling is there and the players are doing all the right things.

“Obviously when team selection comes along you find out another angle on them.

“But up until now it looks like we've got a really hard working group again and there's some real X-factor in there as well.

“We'll be strong again.

“It took some getting over losing that final but the year before it took some getting over losing the semi-final,” he added.

“So we've been here before. We make no secret of the fact we want to try and go one better. We're doing everything we can to try and do that.

“It's an important couple of years for the sport, where we want to get this club and where it probably needs to be.