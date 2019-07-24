Doncaster RLFC: 'The break has come at the right time' - Pete Green

Dons' Jordan Howden

But Dons assistant boss Pete Green believes the club’s players will be glad of having both this weekend and this week off and that it could boost their promotion hopes.

“We’ve had a run of tough games and the break has probably come at the right time,” he said.

“Several players including Matty Beharrell, Jordie Hedges and Kyle Kesik are all carrying bumps and bruises and will benefit from a rest.

“Hopefully they’ll all report back for training on Tuesday feeling refreshed and ready for the challenges ahead during the run-in.”

Like his fellow teammates, stand-off/full-back Jordan Howden was gutted following the 32-28 defeat against Eagles in a game where the Dons led 28-12 at one stage in the second half.

But Howden, who has missed the last four league games, would have missed the semi-final had the Dons got through to the last four after coming off with a rib cartilage injury in the first half of the quarter-final tie played at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I’ve not been able to do much in terms of training since I picked up the injury, which is more painful than the hip problem I had a couple of years ago, but I’m hoping to be back in contention for the home game against London Skolars on August 11,” he said.

The Dons return to the Keepmoat for the first time in over two months having set themselves a target of winning all four remaining league games in their bid to not only secure a place in the play-offs but to finish as high as possible in the hope of securing a home tie.

“It will be nice to be back playing at the Keepmoat after losing all three home games played at Featherstone,” said Howden. “Having said that it’s a nice ground and we could easily have won all three games.

“Having lost to Whitehaven the previous week, which put paid to our outside hopes of automatic promotion, it was a must-win game at North Wales at the weekend.