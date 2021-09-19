Doncaster RLFC sweep aside Hunslet in play-offs
Doncaster RLFC stormed through to the next round of the League One play-offs with a resounding win over Hunslet at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 6:02 pm
Hunslet arrived in South Yorkshire in good form but they were no match for a pumped up Dons outfit who ran out 31-10 winners.
Tries from Sam Smeaton, Brandon Douglas and Liam Johnson helped Doncaster into an 18-6 lead at half time.
The score remained unchanged until the 66th minute when Matty Beharrell added a drop goal for the hosts before tries from Jake Sweeting and Douglas sealed an excellent victory.
The Dons will now travel to North Wales Crusaders in the semi-finals.