Doncaster RLFC’s Betfred Championship play-off hopes suffered a major setback as a result of their 28-24 defeat against financially troubled Whitehaven at the Orcas Rec and other results going against them.

Despite both York and Batley pulling off shock wins against top-three sides over the previous 36 hours to climb above the Dons ahead of their clash against the Cumbrians, Richard Horne’s men travelled in hope of finishing the day in a play-off berth with sixth-placed Featherstone Rovers facing a tough test away to fourth-placed Bradford Bulls.

But their late defeat, in a game which looked to be heading for a second draw between the two sides this season, coupled with Rovers snatching a last-gasp 21-20 win, saw the West Yorkshire side hold on to the final play-off spot to open up a three-point advantage over the Dons, who dropped to ninth, with six games to go.

Whitehaven had dropped to second bottom following four successive defeats and suffered another blow pre-match when head coach Jonty Gorley informed his players that he would be stepping down after the game due to the continuing turmoil behind the scenes.

Action from Dons' defeat at Whitehaven. Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Due to the fact that Whitehaven only managed to field three replacements, the Dons fancied their chances of improving upon the 25-25 draw when the two sides met at the Eco-Power Stadium back in June when they led 18-14 at the end of a mixed first half display.

Hooker Joe Lovodua opened the scoring with an early close-range try only for the home side to hit back with two converted tries to lead 12-6.

Strong-running forward Pauli Pauli touched following good work by centre Reece Lyne, who caught the eye on his return to the side after missing the win over Toulouse, with winger Luke Briscoe diving over for another try converted by scrum-half Connor Robinson.

The Cumbrians pegged two points back before the break and drew level early in the second half with an unconverted try.

The Dons hit back when Briscoe, who also bagged a brace at the Eco-Power Stadium, went over for his second following some smart handling and with Robinson again adding the extras the visitors led 24-18.

But with their forwards producing their best performance of the season according to Gorley despite having to play extra minutes, the home side drew level again with a second try by full-back Joey Romeo.

Winger Jake Maizen, who played out of position at stand-off, won the game for the Cumbrians when he took advantage of a kindly bounce after loose-forward Ryan King had chipped the ball over the Doncaster defence from inside his own half, to gather and use his pace to round full-back Josh Guzdek.

Dons: Guzdek, Briscoe, Lyne, Tali, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Baxter, Lovodua, Knowles, Wallace, Ferres, McConnell. Subs: Hey, Sutcliffe, Pauli, Mafi. 18th man: Holdstock.