Doncaster RLFC squad poised for end-of-season talks following failed promotion attempt
The Doncaster RLFC coaching staff will hold one-on-one discussions with the players tonight at their Cantley Park training ground.
“We’ll be getting feedback from the players on what they think about the season – what went well and what went wrong - and where they feel we could improve as a team and where they they think they could improve going forward,” said No 2 Pete Green.
“I think you can get a lot out of the exercise especially from the players who are leaving because you sometimes get more honesty from them.
“We’ll take on board their comments before the players go away for their close season break.
“We’ll also look at plans for pre-season training and whether we played too many pre-season games for a club with only a small squad this season and whether we need to do things differently.”
Green, meanwhile, is tipping home advantage to prove crucial in Sunday’s Betfred League One play-off final between Oldham and Newcastle at the Vestacare Stadium.
“Obviously we are disappointed that it will be Newcastle going there and not us as a result of Sunday’s semi-final because we’d have been confident of getting a result though we know it would have been a tough game,” he said.
“Having said that I think it will be a cracking game and I’d love to see Newcastle go there and win.
“I just think that being at home on a pitch they play so well on makes Oldham the favourites,” said Green.
“They played the perfect play-off game when they beat us there a fortnight ago.”