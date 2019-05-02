Doncaster RLFC: Sam Doherty on his injury, Catalans Dragons and Dons’ mixed start

Winger Sam Doherty shared the frustrations of the crowd on Sunday as North Wales Crusaders beat the Dons 12-10 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doherty missed the game after going over on his ankle in the Good Friday defeat at Keighley.

He is also expected to miss Sunday’s inaugural 1895 Cup first round tie against struggling West Wales Raiders.

But he has not ruled out playing in the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round tie away to holders Catalans Dragons the following week.

“We’ll have to see how things go but I’ve played away against Toulouse and Toronto during my time at the club and I’d love to play against Catalans,” he said.

Doherty admits that no one outside of the Doncaster camp will give them any chance of beating the Dragons on home soil.

“It’s going to be tough for us whoever plays but they are the opportunities you look forward to,” he said.

“You want to play in other countries and test yourself against the best and that’s what can happen in the Challenge Cup.

“Given their results this season – though I feel they are a better side than last season - Sunday’s cup tie is obviously a game we should be looking to win but we’ve still got to turn up on the day.”

Doherty welcomes the new competition.

“Being restricted to just Championship and League One clubs it gives teams the chance to play at Wembley more so than the Challenge Cup,” he said.

One of the most consistent players in the Doncaster squad over the last couple of years, Doherty remains confident the club can finally win promotion this season despite a mixed start which has seen them lost four out of their first seven games.

“It’s a tough league and it doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Every Monday you go to work and you are battered and bruised,” he said.

“We’ve been a bit hit and miss so far this season but I’m confident that we’ll sort things out.

“Obviously we’ve been hit by injuries and neither Frankie Mariano or Brad England - two key forwards last season - have yet to play this year.

“But you can’t do anything about injuries. They are just part of the game and affect all sides. The lads who have come in have all done well.”