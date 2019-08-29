Doncaster RLFC: Ryan Boyle explains why Keighley clash is 'must-win'

Ryan Boyle

He admits, however, that the Dons have not made it any easier for themselves following the heavy defeat away to second-placed Oldham last time out.

“It’s looking like the highest we can finish is fifth which means if we won our first game in the play-offs we’d probably be away in the rest of the games including the final,” said Boyle.

“Fortunately, we’ve beaten Oldham, Newcastle and Hunslet away and that would give us confidence.

“But first of all we’ve got to win our two remaining games to make sure of holding on to fifth spot and to put ourselves in a position to take advantage if Hunslet slip up.

“Sunday’s game against Keighley is a must-win game for us and we feel as though we owe them one for the early-season defeat over there.

“They’ve got a couple of ex-Doncaster players in their ranks, including Jack Miller who has scored quite a few tries for them, and they’ll be looking to do well on their return to the Keepmoat.”

Reflecting on the Oldham defeat, Boyle said: “We were confident going into the game and we had a good team out on paper but on the day we fell short of where we wanted to be.

“Obviously we missed (scrum-half) Matty Beharrell. He’s a big player for us and gets us around the park.

“It also didn’t help losing Jordie Hedges early on and the fact that Rangi Chase was limping for most of the second half before he came off.

“We may have to go back there in the play-offs but I’d be confident of getting a result if we did, though we’d have to play better and take our chances.

“They’ve got a big side and play well on their pitch but prior to last week’s game we’d beaten them twice. What they are doing well is getting the basics right and that’s what we aren’t doing at this moment in time on a regular basis.