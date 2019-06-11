Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne urges players to build on impressive win over Oldham

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne will impress on his players the need to build on Sunday’s impressive 31-0 Betfred League One win over title-chasing Oldham at tonight’s training session.

“We’ve got to build some momentum going forward in our efforts to secure our place in the play-offs and finish as high as we possibly can,” said Horne, who will be checking on several players who picked up knocks at the weekend.

“We are up against a Hunslet team on Friday (at the South Leeds Stadium) that are in really good form and we are going to have to be defensively very good again because they’ve probably got the biggest team in the division and they are very physical.

“They’ve also got some very creative backs so we know we are in for a test but the boys are looking forward to trying to avenge our early season defeat at the Keepmoat.”

Although Horne said his charges could have been better with the ball in hand at times against Oldham he couldn’t fault either Matty Beharrell’s kicking game or the team’s defensive efforts.

“We’d worked hard in the week in training on combating the areas where we thought they’d threaten and we nullified their key men during the game by working hard,” he said. “It was a real team effort.

“It’s always pleasing to keep a clean sheet because you don’t get to do that very often in rugby league. They had a couple of chances to score tries but we scrambled really well.

“That was how we finished last season (when we won ten league successive league games) and it’s starting to creep back into our game this season.”