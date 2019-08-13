Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne to check on several players at training
Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne will be checking on the fitness of Australian utility man Jordie Hedges at tonight’s training session at Cantley Park.
Hedges, who has packed down at loose-forward again in recent games, picked up a calf injury in Sunday’s 23-22 Betfred League One win over London Skolars at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Horne will also be checking on whether any of the four players returning after injury lay-offs have suffered any adverse reaction over the last 48 hours.
Former Super League star Frankie Mariano, injured playing for Scotland last October, made his first appearance of the year when coming off the bench in the second half.
“It was great to see him back and great to see him get through it,” said Horne.
“He’s a big man and he’s hard to handle and will only add to the side as he gets fitter.”
The game saw fit again PNG international Watson Boas, normally a stand-off/full-back, play his first game as a hooker.
“I thought he did alright when he came on,” said Horne. “He made a couple of line breaks and had a hand in Rangi’s try.
“It was a blow losing (dual-registered) Jez Litten but Watson is nice and quick just like he was. I want him to get out wide whenever he can because he is quick and can find a pass.”
The club are again running a coach to the Rugby League Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday week leaving the Keepmoat at 9.30am.
Tickets, which include a seat in the stadium, are still available priced £60 (adults) and £50 (juniors).
Further details can be obtained from club president Stewart Piper (07785 396254) or the club office.