Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne hails five-try debutant Tom Halliday

On-loan winger Tom Halliday raced in for five tries on his debut as Doncaster RLFC posted a 70-6 win over lowly West Wales Raiders in their 1895 Cup first round tie at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“To score five tries in a game is outstanding for anybody,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“I’m chuffed for him. He’s very quick and scored a couple of good opportunist tries

“He’s just here for a month’s loan while we’ve got a few boys out but Sam Doherty is due back this week so there will be a bit of competition for places on the wing while he is here.”

Another man to catch Horne’s eye was PNG international Watson Boas.

“I thought Watson went very well in his first game in the halves for us,” he said. “He’s quick and he’s strong and when he decides to carry the ball he’s a handful.

“I thought Matty [Beharrall], who converted 11 tries, kicked well.

Reflecting on the game, Horne said: “It was a game of two halves. We were a bit nervy at times in the first half and I thought the interval scoreline of 24-6 flattered us a little bit.

“They’ve got some big boys and some good ball carriers they had a go.

“We got ourselves into the game in the second half and the players did what I asked of them during the break and we found a bit of form and scored some good tries.

“There is still room for improvement and we need to tidy up in certain areas. But some of that is due to having to constantly change the side because of injuries.”

The Dons will travel to play Oldham in the second round next month.