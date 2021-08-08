Doncaster RLFC rescue draw at bottom side West Wales Raiders
Doncaster RLFC needed a last gasp try to rescue a 24-24 draw at Betfred League One bottom side West Wales Raiders.
Raiders had lost 12 out of 12 going into Saturday’s game but led 18-4 at half time and will be kicking themselves for failing to hang on against an out of form and out of sorts Dons team.
Richard Horne’s promotion-chasing side have now won just one of their last six games and are starting to look over their shoulders in the race for the play-offs.
Three quick tries following the restart from Jake Sweeting, Danny Bravo and Ryan Dixon added to Aaron York’s first half score and saw Doncaster turn the game on its head to lead 20-18.
However, Raiders went over again immediately and only a last minute try from Tom Halliday spared the visitors’ blushes.
Third-placed Doncaster travel to Rochdale next Sunday before a series of key home games against Barrow, Workington, Coventry and Keighley.