Doncaster RLFC rescue draw at bottom side West Wales Raiders

Tom Halliday. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Raiders had lost 12 out of 12 going into Saturday’s game but led 18-4 at half time and will be kicking themselves for failing to hang on against an out of form and out of sorts Dons team.

Richard Horne’s promotion-chasing side have now won just one of their last six games and are starting to look over their shoulders in the race for the play-offs.

Three quick tries following the restart from Jake Sweeting, Danny Bravo and Ryan Dixon added to Aaron York’s first half score and saw Doncaster turn the game on its head to lead 20-18.

However, Raiders went over again immediately and only a last minute try from Tom Halliday spared the visitors’ blushes.